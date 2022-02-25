First official image of the new Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan’s new film, titled Oppenheimer, reveals the first official image. Tremendous how Cillian Murphy looks!

We already have here the first look at the new Christopher Nolan. Produced by Universal Picturesthe film is titled Oppenheimer and it’s a biopic starring Cillian Murphy. the protagonist of Peaky Blinders will put himself in the shoes of the scientist behind the famous “Manhattan Project”. That is, the project that gave life to the invention of the atomic bomb. This is the image that our colleagues from Discussing Filmwhat do you think:

Sections of Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’ will be “shot in IMAX black & white analogue photography for the first time ever.” The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid and Alden Ehrenreich. pic.twitter.com/ffgu2XgYkr February 22, 2022

In addition to the first official image of the film, it accompanies the confirmation that principal photography (shooting) has already begun. This thriller about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer historical directed by Christopher Nolan has a remarkable investment of 100 million dollars. Production on the film is expected to take place across the United States, with an emphasis on locations such as New Mexico, California and New Jersey.

The film has a truly dream cast.

In addition to Cillian Murphy, she is accompanied in the role of his wife Katherine Oppenheimer by the talented Emily Blunt. The rest of the cast of the new Christopher Nolan is absolutely devastating and impressive. We hadn’t seen anything like it. The famous director will also have Matt Damon (Leslie Groves) Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock), rami maleckBenny Safdie (Edward Teller), Josh Hartnett (Ernest Lawrence), dane dehaanJack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold (Frank Oppenheimer), Olli Haasviki, Alden EhrenreichDavid Krumholtz, Michael Angarano (Robert Serber) and Kenneth Brangh.

What a casting scandal! How much award-winning talent in the cast! Christopher Nolan’s new movie is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. We still have a long year to wait in which many images will be leaked and we will see trailers, reports and all kinds of advances. It will be the first film by the director of Tenet after his extensive stage in Warner Bros. Pictures.