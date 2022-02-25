‘Fast and Furious 9’: What character will Cardi B have in the film? – Movie News

Cardi B is one of the brand new members of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ and she herself has revealed some details about the character she will play, potentially as a new ally for Dom Toretto.





Despite the one-year delay in its theatrical release, the expectation to see Fast and Furious 9 on the big screen remains high, not for nothing so far it has raised more than 270 million dollars and that is missing several important countries in which to debut. The good news is that we know more and more details about what we will see and with it other characters are also being added to the story. Now it was Cardi B’s turn to reveal her role and some details about what she will do.

It was through a video uploaded to social networks of the film that the official presentation of Cardi B was made in the fastest and furious saga of cinema. She will be Leysa, and from what little is revealed in the promotional material, she will be a tough girl, with important contacts and possibly an ally of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). Among the outfits that she will have is a white dress and a security suit, very similar to a military one, which will allow her to be on a field mission.

Vin Diesel was the one who approached Cardi B to find out if she was interested in participating in the saga and obviously the response was positive: “Vin Diesel came up to me and told me about a role and I was like, ‘That’s amazing, it’s Fast and furious. Take me there, put me on a plane,'” confessed the rapper in the presentation video: “Being around Vin is so nice, so cool and makes me feel so comfortable. I’m so excited, he’s such a tough guy.”

Cardi B on the set of ‘Fast and Furious 9’.



A good incentive for the rapper to accept the role in the ninth installment of the saga was the fact that other singers were in one or several films: “I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast and Furious. When I saw Tego Calderón and then Don Omar, the neighborhood was filled with hope.” Let’s not forget that Don Omar will also be part of fast and furious 9 and, in fact, his character will have a version of the past which will be played by Ozuna; Musical celebrities continue to join the franchise with adrenaline-pumping, action-packed roles.

Cardi B plays a character named Leysa in ‘Fast and Furious 9’.



“I like the fact of representing such a powerful and strong woman. This whole team is mine,” commented Cardi B, hinting that her role will be that of an empowered girl, possibly with important businesses and in which Dom Toretto can trust, in fact, it seems that both characters share at least one scene. And it is that the protagonist will need all the possible help taking into account his “disappeared” brother is back with more rancor and thirst for revenge than ever. On the other hand, the threat of Cipher (Charlize Theron) is still present and she has already proven that she is an ingenious rival, with the necessary power to obtain what she seeks. We will know more about it in the premiere of fast and furious 9, agreed for June 23, 2021 in Mexico.