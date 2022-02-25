F1: Mercedes and Red Bull lead in pre-season testing

New rules, same result.

Formula One debuted its new generation of cars in pre-season testing in Barcelona this week, and in the end it was Mercedes and Red Bull who continued to dominate.

Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time overall in his Mercedes around the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit on Friday, beating teammate George Russell and the Red Bulls duo of Mexico’s Sergio Perez and Dutchman Max Verstappen. Both Mercedes drivers set their best times on softer and faster tyres.

Mercedes won seven consecutive drivers’ titles before Hamilton lost the championship to Verstappen on the final lap of the final race in 2021.

“We’re not entirely happy with the balance of the car, but we’re here to learn and we’ve done some very good experiments,” said Russell. “We are happy with the direction we have taken.”

McLaren and Ferrari did not perform well in Friday’s timesheets, but they had already shown their power in previous days. Lando Norris was fastest in his McLaren on the first day of activities and Charles Leclerc was fastest in his Ferrari on day two.

Among the teams facing the most problems were Alfa Romeo and Haas, the US-owned team that ran Friday’s sessions without sponsorship from Russian company Uralkali amid growing concern over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, fifth fastest of the day for Aston Martin on Friday, had already said he would not compete in the Russian Grand Prix in September, a race that was later dropped from the Formula One calendar.

Haas, Aston Martin, Alpine and AlphaTauri were unable to participate in Friday afternoon’s session, which started on a purposely soaked track to test Pirell’s wet tyres.

There were no serious incidents during the first two days of practice, but in the final session the red flag was waved five times in the morning alone as Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Vettel and Chinese rookie Zhou Guanyu all ran into trouble.

F1 has implemented new rules in its bid to improve racing, including bigger tires and reworked aero packages. Drivers said they were mostly optimistic the changes would help improve passing.

Another three-day period of testing is scheduled for March 10-12 in Bahrain before the season kicks off there on March 20.