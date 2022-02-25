F1 2022: Checo Pérez finishes behind the Mercedes in the last practice in Barcelona

yesand finished the first pre-season phase of Formula 1. The Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia He witnessed how the pilots stretched out their muscles and tried to get the maximum information on their new single-seaters. In that sense, after Ferrari dominated the early days, Mercedes unseated them by making 1-2 with Lewis Hamilton and George Russellwhile Red Bull placed Sergio Prez and Max Verstappen in third and fourth place.

Still lifting his foot in the last sector, Lewis Hamilton had the best time of the week, a 1:19.138, achieved with the C5 compound (supersoft) with which he sent the first message to his new partner, George Russellwho had to settle for second (he achieved a 1:18.141 with the C4).

It seems that after the defeat in Abu Dhabi has returned with the will to settle some accounts and that in 2022 it will change to ‘Canibal’ mode, nickname of eddy merckxwho did not care about a classic than a big lap, the hour record or a town race.

Red Bull took the third of the day with Checo Prez (mounting the C4), but Max Verstappen He did not want to enter that war and preferred to leave the aroma of 1:19.556 with the C3, the best of the week with that medium compound, ahead of the 1:18.6 of Charles Leclerc. Max takes third, but six tenths behind Hamilton with two softer treads on their tires. The new Red Bull RB18 seems to be still on top.

And after the big two, Montmel points to Ferrari as the third team. And they are no longer 0.8 seconds away as in 2021, but a couple of tenths. They assure that they have never been unloaded, that times are good. Leclerc did not want to enter the war to put the soft ones and neither did Sainz in the afternoon. They seem a bit Tired of being put up with the best team poster of the tests and dedicated this Friday to keep rolling and lower the profile.

McLaren seems far from Ferrari in this first week, but there is already talk of a kit of parts that will change his appearance for Bahrin (March 10-12). They cannot be left out yet. Those four teams will dispute the victories habitually and you can go making bets,

Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m19.138s, C5 – 89 laps

Russell, Mercedes, 1m19.233s, C5-66

Perez, Red Bull, 1m19.556s, C4 – 68

Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m19.756s, C3 – 59

Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m19.824s, C5-48

Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m19.831s, C3-44

Sainz, Ferrari, 1m20.072s, C3 – 86

Albon, Williams, 1m20.318, C4-88

Latifi, Williams, 1m20.699s, C4-13

Ricciardo, McLaren, 1m20.750, C3-80

Norris, McLaren, 1m20.827s, C3-52

Alonso, Alpine, 1m21.242s, C3 – 12

Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m21.939s, C3-41

Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m22.469s, C4-40

Mazepin, Haas, 1m26.229s, C3-9

Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1m30.433s, C3-10

