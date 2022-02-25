Exatlón México: Aristeo’s new disagreement with a blue athlete

Can not be! The Exathlon Mexico All Star has been full of controversial episodes among athletes, one of the most constant in this regard has been Aristeo Cazares and again you will have a disagreement with a blue contender, Here we tell you all the details.

Not even four weeks have passed since the sixth season of the reality show and Aristeo has already made the animosity of the blue fans in social networks, since he has mercilessly attacked Koke Warrior and it is precisely with whom he had a new brush.

The Analista TV channel reports that the red participant asked the blue one to choose him to run, but the latter did not want to and instead chose Pato Araujo, then Cázares took the opportunity to say that Guerrero evades it.

It must be remembered that in recent days these champions have exchanged poisonous darts and at any moment the bomb could explode, in fact, there are those who believe that a limit should be placed on Aristeo.

Who will be the fourth eliminated from the Exatlón México All Star?

At the moment, the blues already put two reds in the elimination duels and although Mati Álvarez remains optimistic about it, the Gabo TV channel revealed that a red will leave the beaches of the Dominican Republic on Sunday, February 27.

It was rumored that the character in question would be Ana Lago or Heliud Pulido, but the same source confirmed that the fourth eliminated from the Exatlón México All Star will be the controversial Heber Gallegosalthough there are no details about the circumstances under which the event occurred.

In case this exit is confirmed, the blues will break with the losing streak that persecuted them in this campaign, since it must be remembered that they have already lost three members consecutively: Marysol Cortés, Ximena Duggan and Ernesto Cázares.

DRM