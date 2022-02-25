Exatlón México: Ana Lago suffers theft of her belongings in the All Star

One more! The Exathlon Mexico All Star has given a lot to talk about, but not for sporting reasons, but because of the many problems, discussions and controversies that have occurred, now it is the turn of Ana Lago who suffered theft of her belongings on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

The gymnast has denounced that her engagement ring disappearedeven broke down in tears because of what happened and stated that the object was in her backpack, in fact, the event has affected her too much because she has even come to think that “they are going to give her a divorce before reaching the altar,” according to information from the Reality channel of Titans.

Following the same source, the red contestant received some criticism on social networks for having taken the valuable item to a sports competition, because such a thing could happen and in the best case scenario the ring would have been damaged.

Ana’s classmates affirm that they didn’t take the ring and the suspicions have gone towards the production, since there are those who consider that the object is very valuable and they stole it to sell it.

Who will be the next eliminated from the All Star?

During the week, information circulated that assured that the red team would lose its first contender next Sunday, February 27, among the names were Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido.

However, the Gabo TV channel reports that the fourth athlete eliminated from the Exatlón México All Star will be Heber Gallegos and Ana Lago will remain at least another week on the reality show, despite the fact that she still has pain in her knee.

In case this exit is confirmed, the blues will end with a terrible streak that took three contenders in a row: Marysol Cortés, Ernesto Cázares and Ximena Duggan.

DRM