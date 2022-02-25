Exatlón México: Ana Lago suffers theft of her belongings in the All Star

One more! The Exathlon Mexico All Star has given a lot to talk about, but not for sporting reasons, but because of the many problems, discussions and controversies that have occurred, now it is the turn of Ana Lago who suffered theft of her belongings on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

The gymnast has denounced that her engagement ring disappearedeven broke down in tears because of what happened and stated that the object was in her backpack, in fact, the event has affected her too much because she has even come to think that “they are going to give her a divorce before reaching the altar,” according to information from the Reality channel of Titans.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker