Everything you need to know about the new Oppo Find X5

Photo : Oppo

Oppo has presented its do s big bets for this year in terms of high-end mobiles: the Oppo Find X5 and its older brother, the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Although they have some differences, both have a color processing system signed by the legendary Hasselblad and a new chip designed exclusively for image processing: the MariSilicon X.

Photography is at the center of the experience that Oppo wants to sell us with the Find X5, and the truth is that it has a very suggestive group of cameras. The Oppo Find X5 Pro has a group of cameras composed of a main wide angle 50MP (f/1.7) and an ultra wide angle of another 50MP (f / 2.2) . Both are equipped with the same sensor, the Sony IMX766, which has a size of 1/1.56 in. The main one also has a five-axis optical stabilization system. Accompany these two a third zoom camera 13MP camera providing 2X optical magnification without loss of quality (equivalent to 52mm).

Photo : Oppo

Photo : Oppo

The cameras are fine-tuned by Hasselblad, but more important than this is the fact that they are powered by a new 6-nanometer image processor developed entirely by Oppo and called MariSilicon X. The chip offers a neural processing unit that not only improves photos , but it is used for things like a night mode of 4K video recording. Of course, we will have to see how this behaves in practice, but it certainly sounds very good.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro does not skimp on other aspects either. Beneath the 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display ( 3216 X 1440) there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

The Find X5 Pro is quite large ( 163.7mm x 73.9mm x 8.5mm and 226g in weight), but it is waterproof to IP68. Its 5,000mAh battery includes 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The operating system is Android 12 with the Color OS 12.1 layer interface.

Photo : Oppo

The normal Oppo Find X5 (photo above these lines) It differs in some points from its older brother. For starters, it’s smaller (6.55 inches diagonal for a 1080 x 2400 screen). Instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it carries the previous generation Snapdragon, an 888, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256 of ROM. The optical stabilization in the main camera is conventional, not the 5-axis of the pro model. However, the main cameras have the same sensors, the same MariSilicon X chip, and Hasselblad color tuning. At the battery level, the Oppo Find X5 has a somewhat smaller battery (4,800mAh), and wireless charging is only 30W, which is not bad at all.

Oppo Find X5 5G and Pro 5G: price and availability

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is available in period pr e-purchase until March 14 at a price of €1,299. Apart from the mobile, those who book will take an exclusive pack that includes the Oppo Watch Free, the Oppo headphones Enco X, a airvooc wireless charger MT of 45W and a protective case for the mobile.

As for the Oppo Find X5, it will be available Available in period of pre-purchase until March 14 for €999. The reservation also serves to make us with a package exclusive made up of Oppo Watch Free, the Oppo headphones Enco X and a protective case.