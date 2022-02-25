Emma Stone’s confession shocks Hollywood: goodbye to 2021

















Emma Stone’s list of projects for this 2021 for the big screen could have a greater number of sections, although the current conditions have allowed one of the best-known faces of Hollywood reveal that this year he will not participate in more projects -apart from those already confirmed-. Her pregnancy prompted the decision after secretly marrying Dave McCary late last year. Motherhood has completely marked Emma’s life, to the point that has turned down some important roles, such as the Damien Chazelle’s next film sharing the spotlight with Brad Pitt; with which he already shone in ‘La La Land’ -a role that currently points to Margot Robbie-.

With filming on Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 underway, all the spotlight has once again been placed on Emma Stone and the possibility of her returning to reprise the role of Gwen Stacy. in the new superhero saga queens. Various media have confirmed the presence of the actress in the film, although so far the superhero mega-company is keeping the secret as there is no photograph of Stone to confirm his presence in the shooting set with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The latest preview of the movie ‘Cruella’ by Disney starring Emma Stone herself has left all of Hollywood very surprised with the first role as a villain of the actress born in Arizona. This same week it has also been confirmed that Stone will be part of the next film by Yorgos Lanthimos based on the ‘Frankenstein’ novel. 1992, although the filming date of the project and its premiere date are unknown; so that could be delayed until the birth of Emma’s child before beginning to interpret second role as antagonist of his career on the big screen as everything seems to indicate.

Emma Stone’s decision due to her pregnancy has put an end to all her possible interpretations for this 2021, with several projects still to be carried out, although she will not seek to embark on any new one before becoming a mother. His new life away from Hollywood It begins to glimpse at least for a season, without neglecting everything that has been signed so far for its future. Parenthood with Dave McCary will completely mark this pandemic for her, with secret wedding included for both and the biggest project of their life together about to begin.