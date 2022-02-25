Emma Stone and Emma Thompson Want a ‘Cruella’ Sequel

Last weekend the new Disney movie arrived, cruel. film starring Emma Stone that tells us about the origins of this fashion designer and with her great success we are already thinking of a sequel.

cruel It came to break records, the film has been a success both in theaters and on the Disney + platform. Emma Stonewho was in charge of giving life to Estella in her first steps as a ruthless thief but also as a great fashion designer who in much of the film has to deal with Baroness von Hellman, played by emma thompson.

During the story, these two actresses create a very solid duo that could continue to be explored in the future, since cruel It lays the groundwork for a possible saga very well. In fact, during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, this possibility was asked of emma thompsonbut having Glenn Close back.

The idea is to do something similar to what happened in the good father 2having to Emma Stone and Glenn Close playing the same character but at different times. When Thompson heard this, his reaction was as follows:

“I am writing the letter now. Actually, does anyone have paper: ‘Dear Mr. Disney…’ Oh, is it still around? ‘Can we please do exactly what was just suggested in this interview?’ I will send it.” For your partEmma Stone He said, “Oh my God, I mean, come on. Yes emma thompson write something…”

cruel is in theaters and through Disney+.

Cover Photo Credit: Disney

