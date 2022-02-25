Elden Ring will receive a patch on its launch day with these improvements and fixes

FromSoftware will introduce a download with up to two versions of the update on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

We are less than 24 hours away from the launch of Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated titles 2022 for a long time, and there is a matter that interests players a lot, beyond the criticism that has placed it as one of the best games in history.

We are talking about the performance of the game on the different platforms, since this new installment of FromSoftware It comes not only to PC and new generation, but also to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in all its models. As usual in recent times, the case of Elden Ring will not be exceptional: it will have a day one patch available for download.

Two updates are already availableIt is something that we already knew because some media have been asked to carry out performance analyzes once the corrections are applied, but in MP1st they have been able to discover with their own copy of the game what the patch notes. There are two versions already available to update, and we will explain below what each of them brings.

Version 1.01:

Various functions are added.



Improved performance and user experience in the game.



Game balance has been adjusted.



Other bugs have been fixed.



Version 1.02:

Errors in the texts have been corrected.



Other bugs have been fixed.



As we can observe, it is not detailed what specific settings they are carried out, but in the developer they believe that the updated version is the optimal way to assess the general state of the title. Elden Ring premieres on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S this Friday February 25and you can now read the analysis in progress that we published during the day yesterday.

