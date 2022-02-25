Elden Ring is so anticipated that a company in Japan has offered vacations to its employees so they can play it.

Tomorrow will be one of the most important days of the year for many because the time will finally come when Elden Ring will go on sale, From Software’s new masterpiece that has not stopped garnering excellent reviews and is causing fans to have no nails left waiting for it to hit stores.

The expectation it has generated is so great that for the Japanese company Pocket Pair has not gone unnoticed. Such is the case that you have chosen offer holidays to your employees so they can play what’s new from the creators of Dark Souls as much as they want, so that on Friday February 25 they will not have to go to work.

This way they can stay at home enjoying this title in peace, because according to Takruo Mizobe, CEO of this company that is developing Palworld, the employees would not concentrate because they were thinking of finishing the day to play Elden Ring. He has even given them the challenge of beating the game quickly, because those who complete it over the weekend will not have to work on Monday.

It would not be surprising that more than one will sleep just enough to give it a go during these days and thus enjoy an additional day off, although with the dozens of hours that the main campaign will last, it will be necessary to see if anyone succeeds. Either way, anyone can play Elden Ring starting tomorrow when i get to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.