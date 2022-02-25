ELDEN RING is filled with negative reviews on Steam for its performance

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Bandai Namco acknowledged this morning that ELDEN RING has some issues on PlayStation 5 and PC. After apologizing to players, he promised that a fix is ​​on the way. Despite this, negative reviews for the game on Steam have skyrocketed over the past few hours.

The reason? Precisely the performance problems with which the title debuted on PC. Although the new FromSoftware received an excellent reception among critics, some fans are disappointed not to be able to enjoy ELDEN RING as they had planned.

Steam users decided to use the review section to show their disappointment and share possible solutions to some of Steam’s current issues. ELDEN RING.

Steam players are disappointed with the performance of ELDEN RING

At the time of this writing, ELDEN RING registers 32,649 reviews, of which 18,869 are positive and 13,319 negative. This makes your current review balance “Mixed”. Unfortunately, the number of negative reviews keeps increasing.

Most of them complain about the performance of the game and say that it is best to wait for a patch. Players complained to the studios about the situation, because despite having a good PC, they cannot enjoy the title as they would like.

The community agrees that ELDEN RING It’s amazing, but it’s not worth trying to play it in these conditions. As we told you, Badai Namco is already working on a solution, so a patch to improve performance is imminent. For this reason, many fans give the project a vote of confidence.

“Unplayable as soon as you reach the Necrolimbo. I would not recommend buying it until they fix the technical part because the game becomes very frustrating, I do not return it only because I trust that it can be fixed, ”says one of the reviews.

“Notable and constant FPS drops. At first I didn’t notice them too much, but once you go out into the open world it’s much more obvious, it’s as if everything went in slow motion for a moment. It has also stuck on a loading screen and thrown me to the desktop. I have checked the forums and many users have the same problem, “said another of those affected.

“The final boss is FPS drops,” another Steam user wrote. Despite the problems, the outlook is positive as it is a matter of time before these problems and others are resolved. Meanwhile, Bandai Namco recommended gamers to update their graphics card drivers to the latest version.

“We are also working on some other bug fixes and performance improvements as needed. Feel free to contact our support team if you encounter any other issues,” the studio said this morning.

ELDEN RING is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

