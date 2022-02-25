‘Don’t Look Up’: Adam McKay Says ‘Audiences Could Handle’ Movie’s Explosive Ending

While Netflix don’t look up is a black comedy, the end of the movie is anything but funny. In fact, most audiences would find it downright depressing. It subverts expectations by going against the normally happy endings in most Hollywood movies. Now, director Adam McKay has spoken about the end of his Best Picture nominee, Don’Look upand says that he believed “the public could handle” the way it ends.

‘Don’t Look Up’ looks at how today’s society would react to an impending disaster

McKay is a director who does not shy away from his own political ideologies. don’t look up It’s no different, as McKay delivers a satirical comedy that serves as a metaphor for how the world has reacted and continues to react to the ongoing climate crisis. He is powered by a tremendous cast that includes Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett.

In the movie, a comet is headed toward Earth big enough to cause an extinction-type event. While the scientists making this discovery are urging the world to take action, politicians, media moguls, and ordinary citizens are more concerned with their own agendas, leaving no one to agree on how to address the situation.

Unlike other disaster movies like Independence Day or Armageddon where our main characters survive and the Earth is saved, don’t look up it ends with the impact of the comet and the death of everyone on the planet. It’s a not-so-subtle way of pointing a mirror at society and telling them that this could be their fate if no further action is taken.

Adam McKay explains the reasoning behind the film’s ending

In an editorial piece for the Los Angeles Times written by McKay himself, McKay explains why he had to end don’t look up the way he did. McKay says he was pressured by studio bosses to change the ending, but refused, saying the main reason he wanted to make the film was because of the ending.

“The main reason we wanted to make the movie was because of the ending. After decades of guaranteed happy endings from big Hollywood movies, we really wanted to show that feel-good witty endings aren’t guaranteed without characters actually doing something. But more importantly, we had a sneaking suspicion that the public might handle it and might even be excited about the formula breaking.”

Fortunately, it worked for McKay, as on day two after submitting the script, a studio said “they loved it and wanted to do it with the ending as is.” She later decided that this movie would also be a perfect fit for Netflix, especially after the focus on streaming due to the pandemic.

Despite mixed reactions from critics, ‘Don’t Look Up’ garnered many award nominations.

When don’t look up debuted on Netflix, critics’ reactions were mixed as the film had largely divided opinions. The film currently has a critics score of 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, which suggests that there really isn’t a majority consensus for the film. Some critics disliked the not-so-subtle political message, while others appreciated the hard-hitting, painfully accurate humor and story.

Anyway, don’t look up It still ended up being a winner though, as it’s nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. Whether or not McKay wins an Oscar, chances are everyone will be thinking about his finale for quite some time.

