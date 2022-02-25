Daniil Medvedev’s message after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Almost a day after Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Russian Daniel Medvedev returned to the pitch Mexican Tennis Open. The future number one in the world defeated Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets and at the end he spoke about what is happening on the other side of the world.

The Ukrainian government has already confirmed the death of more than 50 people and that there are almost 170 wounded; In addition, the departure of men from the country was prohibited and weapons were distributed among civilians. And of course, all this also has consequences in the world of sport.

From soccer, Formula 1 and tennis are already seeing the consequences of the conflict. However, Medvedev tried to remain neutral on this issue and declared that he had a different day compared to the previous ones in Acapulco.

“Of course, at this moment it is understood that sometimes tennis is not that important. I had many feelings since I woke up; Before the game I did not know that I would be one of the world and I received many messages from other tennis players. There’s a lot going on, too many emotions.

“The most important thing was to try to win the game, I wanted to do it. It wasn’t easy to play and I’m happyIt has been a roller coaster of emotions for me.“, Said the Russian at a press conference.

Nadal, the possible next rival of Medvedev in Acapulco

The intention of Daniel Medvedev is to win the Mexican Tennis Open regardless of the fact that the highest ranking in the ATP is already assured. Now he could face Nadal in the semifinals and he is already psyched up in the face of the difficulties that this would represent.

“If he wins it will be very good. Playing against the Big 3 or the Big 4 is a big challenge, last time I was close and I was able to win (in the final of the Australian Open 2022). The result in the end was a painful defeat for me, but it will be a chance for revenge. He is an impressive player and it will not be easysaid the Russian.

At the moment there is no position of the ATP and the other tennis organizations on what is happening in Ukraine, especially about possible consequences for the Russians.