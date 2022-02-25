Cristiano Ronaldo sets a date for his retirement from professional football

The player of Man Utd Cristiano Ronaldo recognized this Friday that he does not lack “many years to stop playing” footballthough wait “keep winning things in the next 4 or 5 years”at the same time that he is “happy” for having “left his mark” on all the clubs he has played for.

“My life was a very beautiful journey. I left a mark everywhere I’ve been. I believe that there is no player in history who can reach, well, he can reach the figures, but youoner that pride of saying ‘where I have gone, I left my mark’. And that makes me happy“, Said the Portuguese striker in an interview with DAZN collected by Europa Press.

In this conversation, Ronaldo analyzed his career, his present and his future, even addressing his possible retirement. “I know that it won’t be many years until I stop playing, I hope that 4 or 5 morebut I hope to continue winning things”, admitted the ‘7’ of the ‘Red Devils‘, proud of his career.

He has not disappointed United

With his transfer to Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionized the last summer transfer market again. A long-awaited return to the club he grew up with in European football. “I think I did not disappoint expectations, because people were perhaps expecting a different Christian, and no. It was the other way around: I arrived, I arrived well, scoring goals, mainly in the Champions League, where I scored in every game“, he pointed Cristiano Ronaldo about the fans and the expectation generated by his return.

“You have to be smart and say that when you are 8, 20 or 25, it is not the same as 35. That is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose in some things but win in others and have the correct balance to be able to continue competing and be at the highest level“he explained Ronaldoat 37 years old, about the maturity reached in recent years.

Finally, when asked how world soccer legends like Maradona, Cruyff or Pele they left football at their age or even younger, the Portuguese stressed that "in the past they didn't have as many games as today"."I am almost sure that none of those players played more than a thousand games and I already passed that figure, which is very high", settled.