Courteney Cox on her cosmetic touch-ups: “I did things to my face that I should never have done”

Courteney Cox became world famous for playing Monica Gellera perfectionist cook with a lot of pressure, in the mythical series friends At that time the actress was 30 years old. Now he is 57 and several aesthetic touches behind him with which he wanted to counteract his aging.

Thus, the actress has now admitted that she has regretted having undergone these aesthetic treatments. “I’m changing. I’m starting to look older”she assures that she once felt when looking in the mirrorwhich led her to “try to chase that youth for years.”

“I didn’t realize that I looked so weird with the pricks and doing all those things to my face that I should never have done to myself.”the actress has affirmed, confessing that there was a time when she said to herself: “I have to stop. This is crazy,” although without giving up the beauty products that you like so much:“I’m crazy, I would try them all.”

“I tried to keep up with the pace of time”has declared, “but in a way that was just maintenance. I didn’t realize it until one day I took a step back and said to myself: ‘It doesn’t look like me'”

The actress, close to turning 60, has also spoken about the benefits of age:“There is no doubt that I am more settled, I have learned many things throughout my life: what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”

“There are still things that I am not happy with but now I work on them to accept them and change them if I can. And I think I’ve reached a point where it’s easy for me to be comfortable with who I am, with the person I’ve become and who I aspire to be.”concludes the actress.

Other actresses also regret their aesthetic retouches

Courteney Cox has not been the first actress to confess that she regrets having cosmetic operations since other Hollywood actresses have also confessed to feeling the same: Nicole Kidman acknowledged that he had also gone overboard with the aesthetic touch-upsthe television Sharon Osbourne, the singer Courtney Love, the actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the singer Jessica Simpson, the actress Cameron Diaz, etc.

On the other hand, Kristin Daviswho plays Charlotte in ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘And Just Like That’, recently also spoke about age and wanted to comment the stress of aging:“If I had a normal life, I would feel very good. I have health, a three-year-old boy and everything is going well for me. But no, I’m on television, where every part of my physique is analyzed in detail. This has always been the most stressful and difficult thing for me.”