‘Constant rain’, a drama about loyalty, corruption and ethics in Bogotá

The popular play ‘A Steady Rain’, a Broadway hit written by the producer of ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Mad Men’, arrived in Colombia adapted and directed by Juan Fisher. It can be seen until March 26 at the Sonia Fajardo Auditorium.

During these nights, and until March 26, the stage of the Sonia Fajardo Forero Auditorium, located in the Konrad Lorenz University Foundation, becomes for a couple of hours in several streets in the south of Bogotá, in a police patrol, in a house attacked by bullets, in lonely alleys full of gunmen and in an interrogation room of the Internal Affairs Committee of the National Police. Places where Dani and Rolo, two police officers, friends since childhood, face a series of unfortunate events.

The two friends, played by the formidable Tiberio Cruz and Rafael Rubio, go back and forth between the present and the past in a story about corruption, violence, addictions, love, friendship and loyalty. Sometimes they speak to the public, they tell their story. At other times, they recreate events from the past (even from their childhood), which end up again in scenes from the present. A screen, at the back of the stage, helps to locate the viewer in each place and in each situation, while sirens, gunshots, broken glass and rain, a constant rain, can be heard in the background.

With only two actors on stage and a plot full of flashbacksjumps in time and a lot of tension, the theater producer and director Juan Fisher is presenting constant rain in Bogota. It is the adaptation of A Steady Raina play written by the American playwright Keith Huff (producer and screenwriter of series such as House of Cards or Mad Men), which has already been presented in Chicago, Paris, Madrid, Buenos Aires or Mexico City, and which on Broadway starred Hugh Jackman (X Men) and Daniel Craig (james-bond), with such success that they broke the record for weekly viewers for a non-musical work.

He arrives in Bogotá with a script translated and adapted by Fisher himself (Bogota native, film director and stage, film and television actor), in which the action takes place in familiar places: the bridge between Calle 80 and Avenida Boyacá, the Avenida Circunvalar, Carrera 10 with Avenida Jiménez. The plot, however, remains the same: the calamities faced by the two police friends. One is an alcoholic, reserved, introverted, and a loner, while the other is impulsive, expressive, an assembler, and has a family and a house full of televisions.

“These two characters are friends since childhood, they know each other very well. They have a quite dysfunctional relationship, like the vast majority of relationships and like all families, I dare say “told Diario Criterio Fisher, who chose this work because due to the restrictions due to the pandemic, he wanted a project that only had two actors on stage.

“I was interested because it has a very special dramatic structure. I think it keeps the audience sitting on the edge of their seats, tense, as if waiting to see what’s going to happen next between these two characters.” Add.

Violence, corruption and loyalty

The story, masterfully written by Keith Huff, shows how Dani, one of the policemen, tries to help Rolo, his friend, who has fallen into alcoholism and is broken. He invites him over to his house, lets him stay with his family (a wife, two small children, and a dog), and even arranges him dates with a prostitute, even though he hates them and doesn’t feel comfortable in that situation. A discomfort that, perhaps, is due to the fact that Rolo feels things for the wife of his friend.

Meanwhile, Rolo tries to help Dani be more calm and controlled at work. His false starts, his racist comments and his violent attitudes with the people he captures or with whom he deals (jíbaros, drug addicts, prostitutes, pimps) always get him in trouble and seem to be the reason why the two friends do not like him. they have allowed themselves to become detectives (rise in the police), despite getting the best grades.

“I think that Rolo, the character played by Rafael Rubio, is a victim, a bit, of bullying by his partner Dani, played by Tiberio Cruz. The interesting thing is that the roles are reversed as time goes byFisher says.

Dani’s attitude, which refrains from following her partner’s advice, ends up getting them (the two of them and their family) into more and more trouble, including shootings and attacks by one of the criminals she is chasing. What changes the situation, however, is a chance event: the policemen come across a serial killer based on a real character: Jeffrey Dahmer, the Milwaukee monster, who ravaged the United States between 1978 and 1991.

Without giving much more information about the plot, that ends up changing things forever.“It’s a heartbreaking story about guilt, fear, corruption. ‘Lluvia Constante’ puts friendship to the ultimate test”Fisher says.

The appeal of ‘Constant Rain’

The work, directed by Fisher, has several successes. In addition to the story and the script -written by a genius like Huff and very well adapted-, it has visual and sound supports that place the viewer and give him a sense of reality when he is watching the play.

Another great success is the performances of Cruz and Rubio. Both characters are quite convincing in their roles and their interactions carry the weight and tension of the entire story. They do it so well, that although it can feel a bit long, there is a feeling of always wanting to know what is going to happen.

Fisher says that with the actors he has worked the method of Lee Strasberg, from the Actor Studio, an acting technique followed by big names like Marlon Brando, Al Pacino or Robert De Niro, and that part of a series of exercises to obtain performances much more realistic and convincing.

For this reason, when Tiberio Cruz and Rafael Rubio are not rehearsing or presenting, they have classes in which they read, every week, a different work of world dramaturgy.

Finally, we must highlight the theme. Although the play deals with several topics, there are two very important ones: loyalty (how far it goes and how to keep it in extreme situations) and ethics. As Fisher himself says: “Everyone has their own interpretation of what is right and what is wrong, and many times without realizing it we violate our own principles, we betray them”.

That is the game in which the work puts the public, who ends up being not only a spectator, but also a judge. “The work invites the public to examine a little the principles that we all have and our ethics and how far we are capable of going to save our families and our work”Fisher adds.

As it usually happens, the limits are not so clear and many times they get blurred.

La obra se presenta de jueves a sábado, a las 8:00 p.m., en el Auditorio Sonia Fajardo Forero (Cra. 9 Bis #62 - 43), ubicado en la Fundación Universitaria Konrad Lorenz. La temporada irá hasta el 26 de marzo y las boletas se pueden conseguir en Atrapalo.com (https://www.atrapalo.com.co/entradas/lluvia-constante_e4873001/)