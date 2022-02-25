Company will give its employees a day off to play Elden Ring

Screenshot : From Software / Bandai Namco / Eduardo Marin.

Imagine that you have been waiting for months or perhaps years for the release of one of the games you are most looking forward to, perhaps part of one of your favorite franchises, but that the day you can have it you have to spend countless hours at work or in your work. Now imagine your employer knowing about it and saying, “Well, we’re going to give you the day off so you can play it.”

Yes, something so fantastic has happened in a company in Japan, and hopefully it will be an example for many others to follow, even if it sounds without a little exaggeration. The Pocket Pair development studio, located in the city of Tokyo, knows that many of its employees have spent months, weeks and now days counting the minutes until Friday, February 25, the date on which it will be available Elden Ringthe exciting new game from the makers of Dark Souls (Have you already read our review? Here you have it). Apparently the employees have commented that they are so excited about the arrival of the game that their bosses “imagine that the team will not be able to concentrate on work”, distracted waiting for it to be time to go home so they can turn on the console.

The solution? They’ll give everyone the day off, vacation to play. A dream.

The company has announced to its employees that February 25, 2022 has been baptized as “Elden’s festivities” (Elden Holiday) for all employees. In addition, those who wish can also take Monday, February 28, off. Better to return to work on March 1 with all the strength you have left after spending many hours trying to defeat huge bosses in the world of Elden Ringcertain?

This is not the first time something like this has happened, especially in Japan. Although it is known that the work culture in the country can be exhausting, with long daily work hours, things like this also happen. For example, at the beginning of 2021 when the game was released or monster hunter riseanother Tokyo studio decided to give the day free game launch to your employees so they could enjoy the game calmly and without waiting any longer.

In the case of territories such as Latin American countries, fortunately we have Mondays and Tuesdays as holidays to enjoy this or any other game. It won’t be a work break for a game release, but it’s still free time. So to the controls or keyboards! [vía Kotaku]