Come and Sing Again online and streaming — Conocedores.com

Come Sing Again, the successful animation production from Illumination Studios and Universal Pictures, did very well at the box office and now the public’s question is where to watch the movie Sing 2 online and streaming. At the moment, you have to wait, except for a country that allows you to rent it.

The new bet features Buster Moon, along with his all-star cast. After achieving the theater of his dreams, he wants to achieve another of his goals and prepare to launch on stage, his most extravagant and dazzling performance to date. But, there’s one big little snag: First they have to persuade the world’s loneliest and most reclusive rock star, who is played by legendary music icon Bono, who makes his animated feature film debut, to join them.

In its original language, the cast of actors who lend their voices is composed of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti , and Bonus.

Where to watch the movie Sing 2 online and streaming?

As we announced last January, after passing through theaters, the film could be broadcast on Peacock in the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, since Universal signed an agreement so that all the company’s films pass to their own platform from 2022, 45 days after the theatrical release. But “Sing 2” premiered in 2021, just a few days before the arrival of the new year.

Amazon Prime Video signed a multi-year deal for streaming rights to Universal’s movies. But, here too, the alliance begins to take effect from the films of 2022.

Between Peacock and Amazon Prime Video they would share the transmission. Within four months of their theatrical release date, Universal movies will begin streaming on Peacock. Four months after that, they’ll move to Prime Video for 10 months, then movies will move back to Peacock for at least another four months.

But Netflix currently streams Universal’s animated movies from Illumination and DreamWorks. As of 2022, Netflix would still be able to stream the studio’s animated releases during the 10-month pay window that aren’t on Peacock. In any case, those movies will come to Prime Video at a later date.

This is what is known so far, according to each market:

United States

Sing 1 is free to view for subscribers of fuboTV.

Sing 1 you can rent or buy on Apple TV and other stores.

sing 2 can rent on Apple TV and other stores for $24.99.

(It is only allowed to rent and not to buy at the time of publishing this article)

Latin America

Sing 1 you can rent or buy on Apple TV and other stores.

Sing 2 is not yet available for streaming or digital purchase.

Spain

Sing 1 can be seen for free for Movistar+ subscribers.

Sing 1 can also be rent or buy on Apple TV and other stores.

Sing 2 is not yet available for streaming or digital purchase.