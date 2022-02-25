Colombian singer Karol G will debut as an actress in a new Netflix series

United States.- After starring in a wonderful cover of Vogue Mexico, the Colombian singer Karol G adds another success to her career; this time will debut as an actress in the new Netflix series “Griselda” next to the famous actress Sofía Vergara.

During a November 2021 interview with Jimmy Fallon, the 31-year-old artist confirmed that he will be participating in the new, and expected, Netflix series, this in 2022; The recordings, presumably, began to be shot in January of this year.

Clearly, Carol G reported that it is not about his life, he will be acting, this with a character for which he has been preparing and has done it in the best possible way, because he wants to see how far he can go in this new facet of his career.

The Colombian singer is impatient to try a new facet in the world of entertainment, which keeps her fans very excited, who can’t wait to see her perform for the first time and demonstrate her talent for the guild. It should be noted that Karol G has made it clear that she seeks to become an inspiring woman and highlights her female empowerment.

The most recent success of Karol G, born in Medellín, Colombia, was the cover of Vogue Mexico magazine, where she posed without a single drop of makeup and unleashed madness by looking very beautiful and setting a trend for a new era in the world of Fashion.

But it is just one more success in her career, since, as many know, the performer has a long list of hits in the world of music, and is currently one of the greatest exponents of the urban genre, with songs that are not stop playing everywhere and collaborations that continue to give him recognition.

