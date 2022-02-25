Clint Eastwood turned down Die Hard because he “didn’t understand humor”

1988 was the year the first Die Hard movie, or as we know it around here, Die Hard, was released. Starring Bruce Willis as embittered cop John McClane, he had to infiltrate Nakatomi Plaza to save his wife and other hostages from dangerous terrorist Hans Gruber.

The tape grossed $140,767,956, having a budget of 28,000,000. Its success led the franchise to continue to expand with multiple sequels, although we all always go back to the first film because it is a great Christmas action movie.

Bruce Willis was not the first candidate from 20th Century FOX for the lead role. There were a number of actors that went through the producers’ heads including names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, and Richard Gere.

However, it was the name of Clint Eastwood that finally convinced the executives to have one of the toughest guys in Hollywood, star of multiple Old West movies, and his unforgettable Dirty Harry character.

Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart spoke to SlashFilm about why Eastwood ended up turning down the role when it was offered to him.

As he relates, the actor responded to the producers by telling him that “he did not understand humor”, something that left Stuart shocked, who completely admired Clint Eastwood and considered that he was the actor who could say epic phrases for the film like “Come to LA, have a great time” (Come to Los Angeles, have a good time)

Eventually, the producers would end up finding in Bruce Willis the ideal actor to play John McClane, currently one of his most iconic characters.