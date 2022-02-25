Christina Aguilera ‘never stopped singing in Spanish’, despite the release of her last Spanish album 20 years ago

Christina Aguilera recorded an album of Spanish music in the early 2000s. In 2022, she released the EP of songs in Spanish. During an interview, Aguilera said that despite the gap between these releases, she did not stop singing in Spanish. The public reacted differently to her album in Spanish and her EP in Spanish.

History of Christina Aguilera who composed songs in Spanish

Aguilera debuted with the 1999 album Cristina Aguilera. The album spawned the classic hits “Jenny in a Bottle”, “I Turn To You”, “What a Girl Wants” and “Come on Over Baby (You Were All I Want)”. The following year, Aguilera was released my reflectionAn album containing Spanish versions of many of their previous songs and some original material.

Aguilera recorded songs in English for the next two decades. In 2022, she released the Spanish EP La Fuerza. When my reflection Spanish versions of Aguilera’s hits, all songs included The force New.

Christina Aguilera talks about her relationship with Spanish

yahoo! Aguilera life discussed The force With Billboard’s Twitter space in 2022. “I always had it,” he said. “I never stopped singing in Spanish.”

Aguilera spoke about her relationship with the Spanish language. “Whenever opportunities come up where I was more interested in a project, I jump at it,” she said. “I always say that when you grow up with something, if she’s part of your family, my mom speaks Spanish fluently, and that’s how she met and contacted my dad in Ecuador. I heard a lot of language. I will always say, when he is into you, he won’t leave you.

Later, Aguilera announced that she would launch more Spanish products. “The fans have been waiting a long time, so I want to surprise them all year long,” she said. “Chapter One The force Each work reflects a different tone, a different mood, and a different release from the journey I’m taking as a woman. Start off strong, we’re going to be very gentle and a little more vulnerable to things in the next chapter and then we’ll wrap up this healing tip.

How listeners in the United States reacted to ‘Mi Reflejo’ and ‘La Fuerza’

There are no songs from this my reflection Listed on Billboard Hot 100. Despite that, the album was a success. my reflection Reach number 27 that day billboard 200Meet the schedule for 18 weeks.

There are no songs from this The force Charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The EP didn’t even reach the Billboard 200. The force It’s not one of Aguilera’s biggest hits, but she’s passionate about singing in Spanish.

