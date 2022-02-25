‘Checo’ Pérez finished third in Formula 1 tests for the 2022 season

‘Checo’ Pérez finished below George Rusell and Lewis Hamilton, the driver with the fastest time; Max Verstappen finished fourth

The team driver Red Bull Sergio ‘ Czech ‘Perez finished zo in the ter wax position of the tests held this Friday in Barcelona, ​​a city in which the teams refine details for the start of the 2022 season on the Formula 1.

‘Czech‘ Perez achieved his best time with the C4 compound and positioned himself in third position below the English George Russell and Lewis Hamiltonwho managed to improve the times at the end of the session.

During the exercise, the native of Guadalajara achieved second place as the best place, only behind Russellclocking 1:19.556, but the two were beaten by the seven-time world champion who clocked 1:19.141.

For its part, Max Verstappen He finished fourth in the pre-season held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmeló.

Czech Perez Getty

The Mexican experienced a better day after what he experienced on Thursday, where he suffered gearbox problems and had to leave the track for more than two hours due to the problem he experienced at turn 13.

The session was interrupted for a few moments, as teams like Alpine, Aston-Martin and Alpha Taurus they suffered some problems during the last day of testing.

One of the main inconveniences experienced in the morning was the shock that suffered Pierre Gasley on the wall, making him the first driver to experience such an incident in pre-season.

For its part, Fernando Alonso he watched as his car filled with smoke. This forced the French team to withdraw from practice.

The last tests will take place from March 10 to 12 (from Thursday to Saturday) at the Bahrain Circuit, a week before the first Big prize of the season, on the same stage, which will take place from March 18 to 20.