Cesaro fired from WWE – Wrestling Planet

During the last hours there have been many WWE news. One of the most outstanding has been knowing the course and development of the entire roster of the company. So much so that there were many at the end of 2021 who ended up outside the company due to the new regulatory and business rules of Nick Khan.

Fighter leaves the company

There are many fighters who are part of the development zone in the company. But sometimes the creative way pushes a fighter to make drastic decisions. So much so that we have seen how one of the company’s most iconic fighters has recently left the company.

We can confirm the PWInsiders report that Cesaro has left WWE. We will have more details about http://FightfulSelect.com tonight.

As reported by the American media, the European WWE fighter Cesaro has permanently left the company. He had requested his release but the company had not granted him the desire that the fighter had to be able to change the scene.

A news that collides with the development of the fighter. After being sent to the blue brand WWE SmackDown he had the opportunity to have an intense rivalry against Daniel Bryan and aspire to the universal championship. before Roman Reigns. A transition rival that did not leave him in a better place.

In recent months the fighter had been summoned to have a story with Ricochet, his former partner Sheamus and Ridge Holland himself with whom he was defeated on a couple of occasions. It has been possible to add frustration or loss of motivation, but the company loses a great asset in the ring.

His great charisma stands out and the years he had been in force in the company where he could be seven times champion in pairs, champion of the United States, winner of the first battle in honor of André the Giant and much more. Without a doubt an unexpected departure that will be noticed in WWE.

