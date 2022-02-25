Celebrities call for peace | News from Mexico

Hermosillo, Sonora.- A call for peace on Earth was what some international artists shared, after the Russian military attack on Ukrainian territory was made known.

Through their social networks, the famous made a call to stop the attacks against Ukraine, and to look for another alternative to settle the conflicts in both countries, in addition to thinking about the victims of this situation.

One of them was the rapper Cardi-Bwho answered a fan’s question about what he thought about Russia’s military incursions into Ukraine.

“I hope these world leaders stop hallucinating with power and really think about who is really being affected (citizens), in addition to the fact that the whole world is in crisis,” the artist replied in a message on the social network.

“War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Mark Ruffalo, who embodied “Hulk” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, He expressed his concern for the innocent people who will be harmed in this armed conflict.

“Sending love and good prayers to all the innocent people in Ukraine, Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of violence and asymmetric destruction,” he wrote.

The writer Stephen King posted an analogy about war: “Something we learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand still while a big kid hits a little kid.

You may take a hit or two to stop the big boy, but it’s the right thing to do,” he tweeted, drawing all sorts of reactions.

Who did take a stand on the issue was Cher, attacking Russia’s decision to attack Ukraine and start the military conflict.

“Putin’s despot, Trump’s hero, and given the opportunity, Putin will devour sovereign countries, until the USSR is resurrected. This will leave Europe small and unprotected,” Cher claimed on social media.

Singer Thalia He exhorted his followers to join in a prayer of peace for Ukraine. “A world collapsed by the anxiety and uncertainty of a pandemic and now, with the terror of war.

Our prayers of peace for the Ukrainian people who are suffering tremendously from these power decisions,” the actress also tweeted.

Tunden to Verastegui

The actor Eduardo Verastegui continues to show his support for the former president of the United States donald trump a few hours after Russia declared war on Ukraine.

Through his Twitter account, the Mexican artist compared the work done by both the former president Barak Obama and the current president of the American nation in relation to what Trump did during his administration.

“The Obama/Biden administration invaded 7 countries in 8 years. Trump’s leadership signed 6 peace treaties in 4 years of government. Obama is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump, double impeachment and the elections are stolen. And China, benefited! There is no worse blind person than the one who does not want to see”, expressed Verástegui. Hours earlier, Eduardo also recalled his controversial position in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and related it to the international conflict that is currently taking place in the world. “The Covid war ends: Change of focus. A new war has just begun. Russia invades Ukraine. Will China want to invade Taiwan? Not a comma has been skipped from the manual of the 2030 agenda. The great reset, new world order. Guess what’s next…”

As expected, Internet users hit Verastegui for his controversial message at a time of global tension.

Born in Ukraine

Few know it but these international artists are from Ukraine.

Mila Jojovich

Mila Kunis

Vera Farmiga

Katherine Winnick

Leonard Nimoy