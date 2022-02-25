BTS Matches Ariana Grande’s Impressive Record With ‘Butter’ | K-POP

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The K-Pop band continues with an impressive step, once again demonstrating what is one of the most famous groups in the world

No matter where BTS goes or what they do, the ARMY is always faithful to them, accompanying the boys until they achieve impressive things. Now, thanks to their fandom, the K-Pop group has equaled a great record that only someone like Ariana Grande could boast.

“Butter”, RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook’s most recent song topped the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, leading them to become the that more songs have put in that position during this new decade.

Both BTS and Ariana Grande have positioned themselves at the top of the list with 4 different songs, which makes them the dominant players in the field for the last 20 years.

Ariana Grande got that position with “Save Your Tears,” “Rain on Me,” “Stuck with U,” and “Stuck with U.” For its part, the K-Pop band got it after the releases of “Dynamite “, “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”, “Life Goes On” and now with “Butter”.

BTS records with the premiere of “Butter”

According to the AFP agency, BTS’s “Butter” has managed to break five Guinness records. The first was for having the premiere on YouTube that was viewed by more people at the same time (3.9 million people), beating its predecessor song: “Dynamite”. It is also the music video that has accumulated the most views during its premiere on the platform.

It also became the most viewed YouTube music video during the first 24 hours, reaching 108.2 million views. Obviously, it also got the recognition for being the most K-Pop video during the first day after its premiere.

Then, on Spotify it also became the single that has achieved the most streams in a single day worldwide with 11 million 42 thousand 335.