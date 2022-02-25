Brock Lesnar improvises in Elimination Chamber as a result of a confusion

The specialized journalist Dave Meltzer confirmed that Lesnar entered the match earlier than planned. According to Meltzer, the original plan was for The Beast to leave his cell a few minutes after Lashley’s turn, but in his absence, Brock Lesnar chose to break down his cell door and finish off his opponents. .

As Solowrestling previously reported, Brock Lesnar improvised in Elimination Chamber by entering the match early of his own volition. The Beast decided to kick his cell door open during the third door opening and immediately enter the match.

The Wrestling Observer medium has collected Meltzer’s assessments on this matter. He claimed that Lesnar knew firsthand that Bobby Lashley was not going to be in the match, however, The Conquerer He did not know when he should enter the ring. It is believed that the current WWE champion was waiting for some kind of signal that would indicate the exact moment for him to enter the cage and assumed that it was during Lashley’s turn.

Dave Meltzer also offered his insight into The Beast’s virulent ring entrance. Brock Lesnar kicked down the door of his cell thinking it was a mistake that his capsule did not open, therefore, decided to destroy it with blows. The other combat participants were surprised to see that Lesnar had entered the ring early, because there were still spots to run. However, Meltzer reckons the Superstars imagined the match was rushing through time.

Finally, The Beast eliminated all of his opponents and finished off Austin Theory with a spectacular F5 from the top of the cell. Brock Lesnar ended up winning the title of WWE Champion and made his threat on the Universal Champion a reality. At WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will put their titles on the line to prove who is the true WWE absolute champion.

