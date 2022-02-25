Britney Spears says people ‘have no idea the horrible things’ they did to her

Her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*ck off” to the people who took advantage of her, says Britney Spears, after her requests to perform new songs were repeatedly turned down.

In an Instagram post on Monday, December 27, the singer said that the years spent under the guardianship that controlled her personal and business life had made her afraid of people and the entertainment industry.

“I wanted to be nice, but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.

“For 13 years I asked to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs… and every time they told me ‘no’… It was a trap to make me fail.

“So much wasted time, I guess it seems strange to many now that I don’t even make my music anymore. People have no idea the horrible things they did to me personally…and what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the industry. They really hurt me.”

She added, “Not making my music anymore is a way of saying ‘f*ck off’, in the sense that it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

Spears made this post shortly after attorneys acting on behalf of her father, Jamie Spears, requested that she continue to pay his legal fees after the conservatorship he once controlled ended.

Jamie’s lawyers claimed that he had “responded” to protect her from “opportunistic and totally self-serving parties”.

In a statement to The Independent, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie’s request “shameful.”

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney’s conservatorship, while paying millions more to her attorneys, all thanks to Britney’s work and hard-earned money,” he said.