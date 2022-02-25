Brie Larson wants to join the biggest action saga

Actress Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but wants to join another super franchise.

Occasionally, Brie Larson has stated that he would love to be in starwarsbut in addition, there is another great saga in which he wants to participate and it is fast and furious. A series of films that began in 2001 and that are already shooting the tenth installment, in which the fast-paced action stands out and having a spectacular cast in which we can find Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot or Kurt Russellamong many others.

In a recent interview, Brie Larson revealed that he wants to join this action saga, as he said: “Hundred percent. Please tell everyone that of course I would like to be in a Fast and Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are so good. They are so funny. And they have made me appreciate cars. And it is something that should be appreciated. They are incredible”.

The interviewer joked that there could be an epic crossover between The Avengers from Marvel Studios and fast and furious. To this Brie Larson answered: “Wow! That is a millionaire idea. I’m willing to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I’m really down for a crossover moment. I think you’ve touched something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down.”

Continue your work at Marvel Studios.

For now, there are no plans that Brie Larson join fast and furiousalthough you never know. Meanwhile, she will play again Captain Marvel in the sequel titled the marvels where he will again waste a lot of charisma with his performance. This delivery of UCM will arrive on February 17, 2023. While the rest of the films and series of this Cinematic Universe can be seen on Disney Plus.