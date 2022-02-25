Brazilian players are injured by the attack of explosive devices

Two Bahia players Brazilian were injured this Thursday after the team bus was hit by a explosive deviceas they headed to the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador for a Northeast Cup match.

The artifact hit the team bus upon arrival at Fonte Nova, broke the glass from some windows and injured two players on the squad, according to the club.

“The most worrying case is the goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes, what did he have andl face damaged by shrapnel and was transferred to a hospital,” said the Bahía on their social networks.

A car that was traveling next to the tricolor bus, at the height of the last viaduct of Av. Bonocô, driven by a woman, also ended up being hit. pic.twitter.com/fbAMlT1AaJ – Sport Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) February 24, 2022

The other victim was the left back Matheus Bahia, 22 years old and who suffered superficial cuts on the arms.

A private vehicle driving alongside the car was also affected. bus of the Tricolor of Steel, who shared some photographs of the incident in which the hole that the explosive object opened and the blood stains on some of the headrests can be seen.

At the moment, it is unknown who or who could carry out the attack.

The cast weighed not play his commitment against Sampaio Correa, for the first day of the Northeast Cup, but finally took to the pitch “for dignity, professionalism and to honor the colors of Bahia,” said coach Guto Ferreira.

“Danilo’s was not serious, but he was one finger away from losing his vision. She cut herself very close to the eye. Due to the size of the firecracker and the noise, if it got inside the bus, it would surely have caused a death inside,” said the coach.

Ferreira invited people to reflect on the state of education in Brazil and complained about “those who sell everything time the bad professionals” what would they be

“It’s always that the coach is bad, that the player is bad or that it’s a performance problem. Can never get the size and the moment of work”, underlined the coach of Bahía, where Colombian striker Hugo Rodallega plays.

Several Brazilian clubs, such as Botafogo, Santos, Fluminense and Internacional, they showed solidarity with Bahia and called for a full investigation of what happened.

