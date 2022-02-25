Bluetooth device implanted in ear for medical exam | International | News | DVT

This happened in India: the student, who was not identified, was taking his last attempt at the General Medicine exam that had repeatedly failed since he came to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore 11 years ago.

It was discovered during a surprise pre-exam check on Monday, when the guards frisked him and found a phone hidden in the inside pocket of his pants connected to the Bluetooth device.

The functionaries searched for the Bluetooth attachment, but they could not find him until the student admitted under questioning that had paid for an ear, nose, and throat surgeon to implant the skin-colored device.

The devices were confiscated and sent for inspection while both students received new answer sheets for the exam and are being investigated by the university examination committee.

Cheating Abounds in India’s Highly Competitive Medical College Exams and authorities have struggled in recent years to prevent students from using increasingly sophisticated methods of cheating to pass.

The student was taking the exam along with 13 others when proctors arrived for a surprise check for cheating before the exam on Monday, Dr. Sanjay Dixit, dean of the medical school, told The Independent.

Officials from Devi Ahilya Bai University ‘confiscated the devices’ and ‘seized the answer sheets’ after finding the devices, Dr. Dixit said.

The Vice Chancellor of the Vigilantes, Renu Jain, said: ‘We believe these microphones were surgically placed in the ears of both students.

Cases have been prepared against both students. A DAVV committee will make a decision on this.’

It is the latest in a series of high-profile efforts to cheata in public examinations throughout the country.

In September, ten people were arrested for trying to cheat using Bluetooth devices hidden in their flip flops before a massive teacher-in-training exam.

The group hid devices in the soles of their flip flops that they could receive ordinary calls that would be transmitted wirelessly to tiny hidden receivers in your ears.

