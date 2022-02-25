Billie Eilish, reprimanded in networks for making fun of Asians and African Americans

The digital footprint is an issue that many do not take into account when publishing on the internet. We must not forget that everything we upload is recorded forever and that, no matter how many years go by, if someone wants to get our dirty laundry, they just have to dig a little. That is what has happened to Billie Eilish when some videos of her past came to light in which she makes fun of Asians and African-Americans, something for which she is being reprimanded on social networks.

Billie Eilish has managed to captivate the general public with the publication of her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, a job that included his worldwide success Bad Guy. At just 17 years old, she achieved star status, something that two years later, after the publication of his second album and a documentary about her life, she still maintains.





Now, today’s audiences are very picky about their idols and if they see behavior they don’t like, they have no problem letting them know through social media. And that’s what’s happening right now with Billie Eilish.

A Tik Tok user has dug into the singer’s digital past and found some quite compromising videos in which the artist appears imitating someone Asian and reproducing the accent of African-American people.

The compilation of clips is a few seconds long but they are enough to understand that Billie Eilish is laughing at both communities, something that has not gone down well in networks. In one of them you can even hear her brother Finneas, responsible for 50% of her musical success, reprimand him for speaking that way.

Some Internet users have proposed to cancel it, that is, to encourage a campaign to sink his image through the internet, while others have come out in his defense alluding that in those videos he was very young and that Billie has nothing to do with who he is Today.

Billie Eilish at the Grammy Awards Instagram @billieeilish

The truth is that the date on which these clips were recorded is unknown, although it is evident that they are not current since the physical change of the singer is seen. At the moment, and despite the controversy raised, Billie Eilish has not made any statements about it.