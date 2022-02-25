Billie Eilish and Finneas premiere song with their fictional boy band

Disney has released “No one likes you”song created by Billie Eilish and Finneas for his new movie Net.

These two young musicians continue to conquer the music industry in every possible way and, after the success they had with the soundtrack of no time to dienow they have decided to enter the world of animation with the next film by Disney and Pixar.

On this occasion, billie eilish and his brother and collaborator Finneas they became one boy band call 4*Town. Although there are still a couple of weeks to go Net reaches theaters, today the first hit of this fictional group was released, in which Robaire, Aaron T., Tae Young and Aaron Z are also involved.

“No one likes you” presents all the sound and style that characterized the boy band from the nineties with lyrics that relate teenage love. The song was released with a video lyrics in which visuals with the characters of the film were included.

Net will tell the story of Mei Lee, an average teenager who seems to have her life under control, until one day she wakes up turned into a huge red panda. And it is that, as her mother reveals, this is something that usually happens in her family, because her ancestors have a mythical connection with this species.

The film promises to take us on a magical teenage journey, in which love, friendship and family play an important role. And obviously the participation of Billie Eilish and Finneas they make it even more special.

Remember that Net It will be released next March 11 in cinemas and on the platform of Disney Plus.

We leave you here the first success of 4 * Town: