Audi Mexico stands out as a company committed to the health and well-being of its employees

Since the inauguration of the Mexican plant, the health and safety of all employees from Audi has been the top priority.

This has led her to obtain the ISO 45001 certificationthus becoming the first floor of the Audi Group to achieve this great achievement. The standard is a norm that provides the necessary tools to implement a Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

It is one of the most important regulations at an international level and focuses on improving safety levels in the workplace and protecting the health of employees.

There are several key elements that have led to Audi Mexico to obtain this important certification, for which the plant obtained positive results derived from five specific internal auditswhich focus on industrial safety processes and health issues, which are of great importance to the company.

receive the ISO 45001 certification position the plant Audi in Puebla as a responsible company that cares at all times for the well-being, health and safety of all its employees, especially in difficult times such as those the world is currently experiencing derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.





Tarek Mashhour, executive president of Audi Mexico, stated that it is an honor for the company to receive this certification. “I can say that it is an incentive to continue with our continuous improvement in all matters related to the health and safety of our collaborators. The well-being of the workforce has always been the top priority for Audi Mexico.”

The ISO 45001 certification was developed for mitigate any factor that may cause irreparable damage to employees or the company. His ultimate goal is to provide a safe work environment for all employees and anyone in the workplace.

This can be achieved by controlling factors that can potentially cause injury, illness, and in extreme cases, death. As a result, the ISO45001 It focuses on mitigating any factor that is harmful or poses a risk to the physical and mental well-being of workers.

Since the company laid its first stone in 2014 in San José Chiapa, Puebla, the company has assumed its commitment as a Socially responsible company.

Therefore, the plant has everything necessary for its employees to have decent access to health, through the Medical Services department. Likewise, it offers facilities equipped with the latest technology and safe processes established by its specialists in Occupational securityin addition to the commitment of all its leaders and collaborators, which gives security to the entire workforce to carry out their tasks comfortably.

For Audi Mexico It is of the utmost importance to safeguard the health and safety of employees, and the company has demonstrated this during the crisis, as it has launched a Comprehensive protocol consisting of 137 measures to prevent contagion inside of the factory and to offer a healthy space in order to achieve the correct functioning of the plant.