Astronomers detect supermassive black holes on the verge of merging

Joined in an epic cosmic waltz 9 billion light-years away, two supermassive black holes appear to be orbiting each other every two years.

Long-term radio monitoring of a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy appears to show that it has a massive unseen companion.

The Caltech-led observations were made over a 13-year period by the Owens Valley Radio Observatory in Northern California and reveal that the radio black hole will soon merge with a companion black hole to form a supermassive binary black hole (SMBHB).

These two supermassive black holes appear to be orbiting each other every couple of years, Caltech reports. Each of the two giant bodies has masses that are hundreds of millions of times greater than that of our Sun, and the objects are separated by a distance of approximately 50 times larger than the distance between our star and PlutoBut when the pair merge in about 10,000 years, the titanic collision is expected to shake space and time itself, sending gravitational waves through the universe.

Can a black hole become a white hole?

The observations are detailed in a paper appearing in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The observed quasar, PKS 2131-021, is part of a subclass of quasars called blazars in which the jet is pointed toward Earth. For now it’s only the second known candidate for a pair of supermassive black holes caught in the act of merging.

“From an astrophysical perspective, we expect there to be supermassive black hole binaries,” said Joseph Lazio, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and one of the co-authors of the paper cited by Forbes.