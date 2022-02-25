Are the rumors about Rihanna’s new album true?

Are the rumors that point to the Rihanna to the music? Really? You have to be very careful with this information, because the legions of fans, who are waiting for his new material, number in the millions. As indicated The Sunthe Barbados star would be about to announce his next album and, in fact, they indicate that it could arrive in the coming months.

for now, Rihanna remains silent, feeding, even more, the expectation around his new album. At least she doesn’t deny it either.

According to the media, the information comes from a “source close to Rihanna” and ensures that the rumors about her new album is more than just comments: “It’s happening. Rihanna will release an album this year. He is preparing for it. It’s something he had always planned to do for his fans. She has heard your calls and knows that you have been waiting very patiently. She is very excited to bring you something new.”

During an interview with Entertainment TonightRihanna continued to feed the hype of his return confirming that there was still music for a while: “There is still more music. My fans would kill me if they waited much longer for a lullaby.”

Six years have passed since Rihanna will release his latest album. Even in 2021, the singer celebrated the success of Antiwho had become the first by a black female artist to spend half a decade on the chart Billboard 200.