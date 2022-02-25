Announced a new free epic pack from the Epic Games Store

Every Thursday Epic Games adds a new free game to the Epic Games Store, giving players a full week to add it to their libraries for free. But this is not the only thing that the company offers, since it also allows us to know What will be the new free game on the Epic Games Store to the next week.

Last week, players had the option to pick up Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons for free until 5:00 p.m. this afternoon. Now, Epic Games already offers the possibility of downloading Cris Tales. However, this time the company will not offer a new game, since today A new epic pack has been announced for free from the Epic Games Storecorresponding to the Dauntless game, which will be available from March 3 at 5:00 p.m. to March 10 at the same time.

The Slayer Pack is the new free epic pack on the Epic Games Store

Dauntless is a free-to-play online action role-playing game developed by Phoenix Labs. Dauntless takes place in a fantasy setting, where a cataclysmic event has ripped the world apart, unleashing monstrous creatures known as Behemoths that prey on surviving humans and a form of energy called Aether, which classifies Behemoths into different types: neutral, fiery, cold, terra, electric, radiant, and shadowy.

Players take on the role of Slayers to take down the Behemoths, collecting loot which they use to craft and upgrade weapons and gear to take down the biggest and most powerful Behemoths.

Today Cris Tales arrives for free on the Epic Games Store

If you want to get hold of him new free epic pack from the Epic Games Storebe very attentive to next March 3 or before the deadline to acquire them on the 10th of the same month.