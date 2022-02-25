Anne Hathaway has the key to wear jazz pants and tennis in summer

As temperatures rise naturally so do hemlines, from the micro dress to shorts and, the star of the moment: the jean miniskirt.

In the early 2000s, above-the-knee designs certainly felt like a trend, gracing the legs of everyone from Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in ‘The Simple Life’ to Rihanna in the ‘Pon de Replay’ era. . But the skirts that graze the thighs turn out to be much more than a fad. Take a look at Carolina Herrera’s latest Resort Collection, and we’ll clearly see how much the seasons have matured. minis. A garment with a vast presence in the summer 2021 trends in Paris.

Instead of the exaggerated details that prevailed in the early years, the micro minis are being polished with sophisticated finishes, and more modest lengths that could pass for a look office casual for Friday. Embellishments such as floral embroidery on the denim mini skirts Resort 2022 by Alessandra Rich also give the pieces a playful makeover that feels very on-trend.

Taking into consideration the skirts that elevate any style, a denim mini skirt is the best of both worlds: ease and attractiveness effortless of the blue jeans, in addition to the security that it gives us to be ready for the party, we cannot deny that it is wonderful to have her back.

If you need a basic element in your wardrobe, these are the best denim mini skirts it’s from the season.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com