Angelina Jolie and Tom Holland are the most problematic actors in Marvel and this is the proof

Even though the years go byMarvel it remains one of the largest studios in Hollywood. His films, his stories and his staging make the company a success that has become difficult to compare. For this reason, all its premieres become a rage at the box office and now, with its fourth phase, it continues to succeed, especially with its new strategy: feature films and series.

However, another strong point in the success of Marvel It is her hermeticism. Once, during an interview, Anthony Mackie said: “in the MCU there is only one rule: don’t talk about the MCU” and it really is. Although yes, there are announcements of new projects and the occasional advance by the studio, the truth is that more details are never leaked.

But, in 2017 Marvel hired one of the actors who least knows how to abide by this rule: Tom Holland. The British became part of the MCU to play the new Spider-Man and, from the first moment, he did not stop giving spoilers. The number of times that the actor has talked about more in interviews or even on his Instagram account is endless.

So much so that Kevin Feige has resorted to a strategy: tell him as little as possible and make him give interviews with more hermetic colleagues like Benedict Cumberbatch. And now, apparently, they will have to resort to the same method with the actress Angelina Joliewho joined the best-known cast thanks to Eternalsfilm where she plays the warrior Thena.

This is because, recently, a video went viral on Twitter where Jolie does not stop giving spoilers! It was the user @ludmila_gomez who published the audiovisual which already has 495.1 thousand reproductions and continues to grow. “Angelina Jolie and Tom Holland are going to get along great”, he wrote and, the truth is that there are no doubts about these sayings.