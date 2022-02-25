Almeyda and what he asks to take charge of America if Solari fails against Pumas

Matías Almeyda spoke about returning to Liga MX. Would you accept América?

February 24, 2022 4:55 p.m.

The Argentine coach Matias Almeyda he finally spoke about his contractual condition with the San José Earthquakes and the possibility of returning to Liga MX. Three teams would have their coaches on the tightrope and Pelado becomes an option.

Monterrey, Santos Laguna and America They are looking for a DT, however, Matías Almeyda made it clear that if they seek his services they will have to wait until the contract with San José Earthquakes ends, since he has 10 months left on his contract.

“I have 10 months left to be free, and obviously when that happens in football, there is always interest. There is personal interest and that of other teams,” said Matías Almeyda, who left open the possibility of not necessarily returning to Chivas.

Does Almeyda want to direct Chivas again?

The desire of the Argentine coach Matias Almeyda is to return to the Flock, but has emphasized that things cannot be forced. For his part, Amaury Vergara has not considered signing the coach, given that he trusts Marcelo Michel Leaño.

