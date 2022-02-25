All the premieres of Disney + in March 2022

Disney+ will celebrate each week of Oscars month with some very powerful releases, both current and classic. If in February they have debuted titles with “The French Chronicle” or “The King’s Man”, throughout March tapes nominated for the Academy gala will be landing, such as the new version of “West Side Story”directed by Steven Spielberg; the noir drama “The Alley of Lost Souls”by Guillermo del Toro; and “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”which stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

They will be joined by other already established films such as “The Revenant”, “The French Connection” or “MASH”, as well as long-awaited original family bets like “Red”, the new Pixar, which follows in the footsteps of “Soul” and “Luca” and does not go to the movie theaters; or “Twelve at home”, the new version of the legendary comedy starring Steve Martin, who on this occasion has in front of its extensive cast Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

In the series section, We will have to wait until the end of the month to discover ‘Moon Knight’, the new fiction from Marvel Studios, which introduces Oscar Isaac to the franchise. The sixth installment of ‘This Is Us’ will also debut, which will launch new episodes every week from March 23, and the new seasons of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘The Great North’ will be added to the catalog. Finally, it should be noted that, although we will not be able to access the third season of ‘Atlanta’ at the same time as the American public, yes we can see (finally) ‘Hanging in Philadelphia’ in full.

series premieres

– ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (Season 12 – 2/3)

– ‘Mrs. America’ (Season 1 – 2/3)

– ‘Outrun by Running Man’ (Season 1 – 2/3)

– ‘It’s Hanging in Philadelphia’ (Seasons 1-15 – 9/3)

– ‘Fosse/Verdon’ (Season 1 – 9/3)

– ‘The Other Look’ (Seasons 1-2 – 9/3)

– ‘The Great North’ (Season 2 – 9/3)

– ‘Snowfall’ (Season 4 – 3/16)

– ‘HIT’ (Season 2 – 3/16)

– ‘This Is Us’ (Seasons 1-6 – 3/23)

– ‘The Incident’ (Season 1 – 3/23)

– ‘It wasn’t my fault’ (Season 1 – 3/23)

– ‘Unknown Parallels’ (Premiere – 3/23)

– ‘Moon Knight’ (Premiere – 30/3)

Documentary premieres

– ‘Gathering Storm’ (Season 1 – 2/3)

– ‘Africa’s Hunters’ (Seasons 2-3 – 9/3)

– ‘Growing up in Africa’ (Season 1 – 9/3)

– ‘The Most Dangerous in Africa’ (Season 4 – 9/3)

– ‘Embrace your inner panda: This is how Red was made’ (11/3)

– ‘Mayday: Air Catastrophes’ (Season 9 – 3/16)

– ‘More than robots’ (18/3)

– ‘Climate change’ (18/3)

– ‘City of Angels. City of Death’ (Premiere – 3/23)

– ‘DMC: Beyond Magic’ (Season 1 – 3/23)

– ‘Atlas of Cursed Places’ (Season 1 – 3/23)

– ‘Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster’ (3/25)

– ‘Challenger: recordings of the tragedy’ (3/25)

Film premieres

– “Westside Story” (2/3)

– “The Big Bet” (4/3)

– “Two Men and One Destiny” (4/3)

– “Full Monty” (4/3)

– “Spin” (4/3)

– “Red” (11/3)

– “Cleopatra” (11/3)

– “Hello Dolly” (11/3)

– “The Joy Luck Club” (11/3)

– “The Alley of Lost Souls” (3/16)

– “Twelve at home” (18/3)

– “The French Connection: Against the Drug Empire” (3/18)

– “French Connection II” (3/18)

– “The Adventure of Poseidon” (18/3)

– “The Revenant” (3/18)

– “A couple of three” (18/3)

– “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” (3/23)

– “Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild” (3/25)

– “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u” (3/25)

– “Chariots of Fire” (3/25)

– “MASH” (3/25)

– “Lost” (3/25)