After the invasion of Ukraine, the official currency of Russia is worth less than Robux, the currency of Roblox

Despite the fact that Russia indicates that its economy is under control and that it will not suffer from the problems that the war will bring, which attracts the attention of the whole world at the moment, its official currency, the ruble, has been devalued so much that it is worth less than Robux, the virtual currency of the Roblox video game.

As you know, at the time of invading Ukraine, many countries that represent the main economies in the world, have declared sanctions on the Russian government, which has caused that country’s stock market to have fallen by 33% on Thursday and its currency, the ruble , fell 6%.

As indicated on the Vice site, while the ruble has a value of 0.012 dollars, Robux, the currency used to buy in the Roblox video game, is worth 0.0125 dollars.

Of course, the news could be taken as something anecdotal since the difference is minimal, but it shows the collateral problems that war brings not only to the country that is attacked, but also to the invader.

However, Russia has coped with these problems by claiming that “it has sufficient financial resources to maintain the financial system in the face of sanctions and external threats.”

