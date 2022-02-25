AEW did not enter the AJ Styles renewal game with WWE

AJ Styles is considered to be one of the best professional wrestlers by fans and competitors alike and it’s not hard to see why. styles continues to work at a high level despite getting older and continues to surprise industry fans. Recently, the fighter renewed his contract with WWE and it seems that AEW did not even try to talk to him to hire him.

Since his appearance at the 2016 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles competed in top rivalries against the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena, and numerous other stars. His journey to WWE was certainly long and arduous. As previously reported, AJ Styles recently signed a new contract with the McMahon company, where he will earn 3 million dollars a year. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW did not try to sign AJ Styles.

“The best we can say is that there was no AEW proposal with Styles. When AEW started, the idea was that the final angle on the first TV show would be for Gallows & Anderson and Styles to go out with the Young Bucks and Omega and turn on them to start the faction’s first main event feud. But the impression we had at the time is that Styles wasn’t that interested, as he was making a lot of money here. and at that time nobody knew if AEW would come out ahead, plus there is the idea that Styles is one of those guys who will get a job here after retiring. “

Details on AJ Styles’ contract renewal

Fightful ensures that it is a multi-year dealalthough its exact duration is unknown. His original contract was set to expire this coming spring/summer., which would have made him a free agent for the first time since leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. WWE expected that Styles would have many suitors, and it is said that, as in the case of some other big names in the company, they wanted to extend Styles’ contract before he was a free agent and could talk to other companies.

