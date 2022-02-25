Adherence to Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment is key to controlling the condition, expert emphasizes

The treatment for the disease does not depend only on the medications that are supplied to the patient, but also on the patient’s commitment.

Amarilis Pérez de Jesús, rheumatologist.

The arthritis Rheumatoid is a chronic systemic condition that affects not only the joints, but is related to some organ conditions, such as anemia, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, fractures, and even cancer.

Generally, this disease has four core symptoms, which include pain, redness, swelling and increased temperature in the affected areas. In addition, the patient presents with rigidity episodes that usually last approximately 30 minutes and chronic exhaustion due to the systemic inflation process.

Exclusively for the journal Medicine and Public Health, the rheumatologist Amarilis Pérez de Jesús explained that, in order to give an accurate diagnosis of the disease, it is necessary that the symptoms match a series of parameters set forth by the American College of Rheumatologists: “not all who has a positive rheumatoid factor necessarily has arthritis rheumatoid,” he said.

On the other hand, the doctor explained that the arthritis Rheumatoid disease occurs symmetrically, that is, it affects both hemispheres of the body to the same extent, like a mirror effect, and although many people consider that the disease only affects elderly people, unfortunately there is no biological regulation in which the affectation is determined to a specific population range.

Evolution of treatments for arthritis rheumatoid over the years.

The specialist explained that, over the years and technological and scientific evolution, treatments and medications that exercised greater control of the disease have been implemented in past decades, as they were discovered. This allowed patients to cope better with the situation, improving life expectancy and quality of life.

“By the 1930s, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and injectable gold treatments began to be used. By the 1950s, hydroxychloroquine and steroids began to be used; in the 1960s, sulfasalazine was implemented; by the 1970s, the use of D-pencillamine and azathioprine, by the 1980s, methotrexate arrived, in the 1990s, we started with the tumor necrotic factor antagonists, leflunomide, and cyclosporine, and finally, by the year 2000, we began to develop targeted therapies to B cells.”

Research that has been carried out on the arthritis rheumatoid disease have made it possible to determine that not all medications perform the same functions in all people: “We are developing therapeutic models for each patient; each patient is different and has different associated diseases, so the therapies are going to vary”.

The expert highlights not only the importance of an early diagnosis, but also the correct adherence to treatment to achieve the objective established by the doctor and patient from the beginning, always for the well-being of the person; therapy should be followed and adhered to under the supervision of a professional.

Relieve and prevent symptoms of arthritis rheumatoid from home

Do morning stretches to prevent joint stiffness.

Take walks. Start with short walks and gradually lengthen them. The goal is to be able to keep your joints moving.

Do water exercises.

Exercise on stationary bikes.

Practice pilates or yoga.