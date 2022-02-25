A new map reveals the remains of 6 galaxies devoured by the Milky Way

Our Milky Way has devoured at least 6 small galaxies and their remains allow us to learn more about the history and formation of our cosmic neighborhood.

In the last 13 billion years, at least six small galaxies have succumbed to the Milky Way. Victims of gravitational pull, they have been stretched into a band called star streamwhich after millions of years vanishes as it joins the enormous galactic halo that extends from the disc to the different spiral arms of the Milky Way.

However, this merger also leaves debris from small satellite galaxies and globular clusters, remains that can provide more details about the history of the Milky Way and the galaxies it has devoured in its path.

Starting from the identification of a series of stellar streams from previous mergers and globular clusters, a team of astronomers from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy created a timeline which reveals how the Milky Way devoured half a dozen galaxies throughout its history.

The observations were made with Gaiaa space probe of the European Space Agency (ESO) launched in 2019 that is responsible for making measurements whose data contribute to creating three-dimensional maps of the Milky Way and the movement, the luminosity of hundreds of millions of stars that are part of our cosmic neighborhood .

The study focused on 170 globular clusters, 41 stellar streams and 46 satellite galaxies of the Milky Way and after analyzing their energy and momentumwas able to classify 25% of the objects in six different groupseach belonging to a galaxy that merged with ours millions of years ago.

Although it was already known five of the galaxies that merged with the Milky Way (Gaia-Enceladus, Cetus, LMS/1Wukoong, Sequoia, and the Sagittarius Dwarf Galaxy), the new study published in The Astrophysical Journal identified the hitherto unseen remnants of a swallowed galaxy that was named Pontus.

Astronomers suggest that between eight and ten billion years ago, Pontus it was devoured by the Milky Way, a period in which Gaia-Enceladus, Cetus, LMS/1Wukoong and the Sequoia galaxy also succumbed. However, the event that merged the Sagittarius dwarf is more recent and occurred in the last 6 billion yearsbecause its remains have not yet completely merged with the galactic halo.

An image shared by the European Space Agency shows the Milky Way as seen by Gaia. While the squares represent the location of the globular clusters, the triangles the location of the satellite galaxies and the small dots the stellar streams. The dots and squares in purple are objects brought into the Milky Way by the merger of the Pontus galaxy.

