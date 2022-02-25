5 actors who could play a variant of Wolverine in the MCU

With rumors that we will see a variant of Wolverine in Doc Strange 2 that he is not played by Hugh Jackman, and the rumors that he could have a series on Disney +, we collect some suggestions of who should play him

Wolverine remains one of the most popular characters in Marvel Comics history, but believe it or not, it’s been five years since we last saw the character on the big screen. Hugh Jackman said goodbye to the character for good in Logan and seems to have little interest in dressing up as the iconic X-Men again.

However, it seems that the interest in making the character return to the UCM has triggered some rumors that a variant will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or that Disney + would be preparing a series, and believe it or not, it is said that Jackman will not take this opportunity to play the hero again and, instead, it will be a different actor who will bring the clawed mutant to life.

We are not sure how much value to give to these rumors, the appearance of a variant in Doctor Strange 2 and if it is true that they are preparing a series, perhaps the Supreme Sorcerer movie will serve to introduce the mutant to the MCU. Can you imagine who could play it?

Here we leave you some suggestions of actors to whom the role would fit like a glove and some with the potential to see it fulfilled.

5. Tom Hardy

He was previously named as Hugh Jackman’s personal favorite to take on the role of Wolverine, and it’s not hard to see why. As good an Australian actor as he was in the role, he rarely got a chance to unleash his inner animal as Logan. Looking back at his previous roles, it’s not hard to imagine Hardy’s Wolverine using his claws to rip through his enemies.

But this option would not be possible however, since the actor already has a great Marvel role as Venom in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man Universe. Although it would be fun to see him in a cameo as a variant of Logan.

4.Norman Reedus

While Norman Reedus remains a fan-favorite choice to play the MCU’s Ghost Rider, we find that too pigeonholed. That said, Daryl from The Walking Dead he certainly has quite a bit in common with the fan-favorite mutant. For starters, he isolates himself, likes to drink, and is a dark, brooding son of a bitch who can always be trusted in a fight.

At their core, they are two very different characters, and there are so many other things that Reedus could bring to this role. It’s easy to imagine Wolverine being much more of an animal than Jackman, with a greater focus on his inability to simply become a member of the X-Men due to his terrible past and his violent nature.

With so many fans waiting for Reedus to play Johnny Blaze once he’s done The Walking Deadhaving him take on the role of Wolverine would be an incredible way to subvert expectations.

3. Scott Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s son did not end with a good taste in his mouth in the superhero movie with suicide squad, however in an interview during the promotion of the DC Comics movie, he revealed that he would love to play Wolverine, since he is one of his favorite comic book characters of all time for being a guy who goes for free and does not follow the rules. A lost bullet. And physically the actor would be a good replacement for Hugh Jackman if we want to show a version that gives him some continuity.

2.Keanu Reeves

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Keanu Reeves have spoken about getting together to try and find the right role for the actor, and he remains the fan favorite choice to play the next Wolverine.

The only one who, at 57, might not be the best option to play Wolverine in the long run. After all, that’s a character that we hope will be as important in the MCU as Spider-Man. Logan is a character that should appear in multiple franchises for several years. However, if it was a one-off cameo, he would be perfect.

If Reeves is looking for a small but memorable role in this shared world before returning to his popular franchise of John Wick, then sending Doctor Strange to a world where the actor plays a badass Wolverine wouldn’t be a bad thing.

1.Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth auditioned for the role of Thor, although it was his brother, Chris, who ultimately won the role of the God of Thunder. It’s a bit surprising that Liam has never chosen to take on a Marvel or DC role since, though Wolverine might be the perfect character for him.

Like his brother, Liam has some swagger and charm, but also a presence intimidating enough to make sure no one wants to mess with him when he goes into that trademark “Berserker Mode.”

Who would you like to bring Wolverine to life?