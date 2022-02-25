4G and 5G, what are the differences between the technologies

5G technology promises a technological revolution in mobile networks. Photo: Getty

The 5G technology refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks which promises much faster connection speeds, lower latency (network response time) and the ability to connect multiple devices at the same time without problems. For this reason, we explain what this advance consists of and cWhat are the differences with 4G.

5G networks promise a revolution with respect to what we knewby allowing a much faster connection and paving the way for new innovations, among many other applications.

Differences between 4G and 5G

The 5G technology offers a higher level of performance for a company increasingly interconnectedthe main advantages are the increase in the number of devices that can be connected, the speed of the internet and the reduction of latency (which allows greater data transmission).

Speed

Currently, 4G can reach top speeds of up to 100 Mbps, but 5G has the potential to be 100 times fasterwith a maximum theoretical speed of around 20 Gbps and actual speeds of 50 Mbps to 3 Gbps.

“They will navigate up to 20 times faster”explained Daniel Hajj Aboumrad, CEO of América Móvil on the differences between 5G and 4G.

In addition, the 5G network has the possibility of having three different band frequencies: high, medium and low.

In the low band call, the speed is faster than 4G with a performance of around 50-250 Mbps. The fastest version of 5G, called high band, is the version that reaches 3 Gbps.

Each band has its own frequency range and speed, and will have different applications and use cases for consumers, businesses, and industries. That means there is substantially more capacity in 5G.

latency reduction

The latency It is a measure of the time it takes for a packet of information to travel between two points. It can be thought of as the delay in any data transfer, no matter how fast the connection is, it can be said that it is the amount of data that can be sent.

latency in 4G networks is currently about 50 millisecondswhile networks are expected to 5G reduce it to 1 ms.

This means that you can download a full HD movie in just secondswhile browsing the internet will be in real time.

Greater number of connected devices

With technology 5G you can have hundreds of devices connected at the same time unlike 4G, which will eliminate the so-called bottleneck that exists in large urban areas, such as what happens at sporting events or concerts, even at home when there are too many devices connected to the same network.

The 5G solves that problem by intelligently transmitting to each device with high precision, allowing you to handle up to one million devices per square kilometer.

With more connected devices in a small space the development of the so-called Internet of the things (IoT, for its acronym in English), in which devices such as a lamp or home appliances, robots, cars and security systems are connected to the internet and can be controlled remotely.

Battery performance

Thanks to increased speed and reduced latency, the battery performance of devices using 5G could increase considerably since the energy consumption of the network could be reduced by up to 90%.