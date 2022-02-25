4.8 years of delay in diagnosis of Rare Diseases

Álvaro Hermida, from the Minority Diseases Unit of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago.

February 28 marks the World Rare Disease Day. These constitute a heterogeneous group of low-prevalence pathologies (less than 5 cases per 10,000 inhabitants), with a genetic origin in most cases (around 80 percent) and frequently associated with a delay in their diagnosis and notable morbi-mortality. It is estimated that there are some 7,000 Rare Diseases, which in Galicia affect some 200,000 people.

In the study on the profile of patients affected by Rare Diseases -attended by the services of Internal Medicine– carried out by the Working Group on Rare Diseases of theto the Galician Society of Internal Medicine, variables such as the mean number of years since the onset of symptoms, number of comorbidities, number of annual visits to the center and to other specialists, number of treatments (including those with a high economic impact), degree of cognitive impairment and estimation of the level of dependence.

The indicators of six centers corresponding to six health areas of Galicia were studied, representing a total of 324 patients, with a mean age of 41.3 and 60.4 percent of women, until December 31, 2020. three main groups of pathologies treated were, in this order: rare genetic diseasesinborn errors of metabolism and rare neurological diseases.

The results of the study were that the average delay in diagnosis is 4.8 years and 34.17 percent of the patients took 5 or more years to have a diagnostic confirmation. This group with the longest diagnostic delay produced higher rates of disability and dependency in patients (11.75 percent had a severe or total level of dependency), as well as 1.75 times greater use of health resources (consultations to Internal Medicine and other specialties).



High number of comorbidities

It also highlights the high number of comorbidities (2.6 on average), with 31.5% of patients presenting 3 or more comorbidities. The study also points out polypharmacy: “The average number of drugs per patient is 2.5 (excluding any type of food supplement)”.

The conclusions, according to the study, is that “patients with rare diseases treated in Internal Medicine services in Galicia present, despite their low average age, a high care complexity derived from the number of comorbidities, visits to consultations, the need for hospital admissions and polypharmacy. Complexity that is closely related to the delay in diagnosis.



Health administration support

As stated Alvaro Hermidafrom the Minority Diseases Unit of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago and one of the authors of the study, “the challenge of the internist is to acquire adequate training and develop skills and competencies to

stand on the axis of a multidisciplinary team dedicated to the care of adult patients with RRSE”.

To achieve this, “we need more research and the recognition and support of the health management and administration bodies”, in a context of “the chronic nature of most of these pathologies and the availability of new therapeutic alternatives, which contribute to the increase in Life expectancy of these people.”