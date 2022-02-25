3 pages where you can do a home exchange on vacation

02.25.2022 – 18:02h

Would you exchange your house with another person to go on vacation? This new way of traveling, which Cameron Díaz and Kate Winslet experienced in the film The Holidayallows the most adventurous save accommodation costs on your trips in exchange for sharing your home with other travelers.

The exchange of house consists of leaving your home to a person who wants to know the area in which you live at the same time that you move to that person’s house to do the same. But how to find the right traveler? Here we leave you one selection of web pages specialized in this home exchange so you can find the ideal exchange person.

Information content:

How do home exchange sites work?

The operation of these pages is simple. To find an exchange house, the first step that all travelers must take is register on one of the platforms.

To do this, you only have to enter your personal data and an email account. Keep in mind that all these platforms are paid. In some of them it pay an annual fee and in others the cost is paid for each exchange that is made. In exchange for paying for these services, some pages offer coverage and insurance for damage or theft in the home after an exchange.

Once you have created an account, you have to complete all the information in your profile to specify everything other travelers need to know about you and your home.

One has to post pictures of the house so that the rest of the community can see what the house is like, the space, rooms, design, etc.

of the house so that the rest of the community can see what the house is like, the space, rooms, design, etc. You also have to indicate what dates do you want to schedule your exchange so that only the people with whom the dates fit your offer are noticed.

so that only the people with whom the dates fit your offer are noticed. if you allow pets in your home

in your home Yes do you allow smoking indoors

If the travelers they can make use of anything you have at home or you want to set restrictions

And everything you can think of and think is relevant that your temporary tenants have to know.

Once you complete this registration, you can start looking for the exchange house you want to go to. And, in this case, you must follow the same steps as to create your profile but in reverse. You can use the filters on the pages to find which house fits your needs.

Search, for example, those that have specific rooms and furniture for children, opt for non-smoking houses or that allow pets… And, above all, the most important thing, the dates.

It is the first filter that you have to detail. It won’t help you to find a spectacular house if you can’t match the dates of the exchange.

Not forgetting, of course, the preferred destination you would like to travel to.

If after searching among the different vacancies you find one that you want to go to, you have to contact the author of the publication and make an appointment by video call to talk about all the details and get to know each other. Talking carefully and having that contact with the people who are going to live in your house can help you to gain trust between you.

On the other hand, at the time of the exchange, it is recommended that someone receives the tenants and makes sure that they understand how the house works and know who to turn to. And also leave the basic instructions in writing.

The last step is enjoy your stay to the fullest in that house and take the opportunity to get to know every corner of the place where you are going on vacation.

3 pages to do home exchange

Some of the most popular vacation home exchange websites are:

Home Exchange

Home Exchange is one of the most popular platforms for exchanging vacation homes. The fee that must be paid to be able to make the exchange is 149 euros per year, although registering to see the homes and offers is free. The fee does not vary depending on the number of exchanges.

On this website you do not have to pay until you formalize the exchange you want to do. Among the main destinations where you can find a home on this platform are Lisbon, San Francisco, Rome, New York, Paris and London, among others. This website has a total of 450,000 homes distributed by 159 countries.

The platform includes relocation to another accommodation in case of cancellation and insurance with coverage in case of damage or theft in the home.

This is a platform that has joined another well-known one, Exchangehouses.com. The merger between the two has now materialized in this single website.

Love Home Swap

Love Home Swap is another specialized page in this sector. In fact, on this platform you can find houses spread over more than 100 countries so you can choose the one you like best.

The platform has a free trial period of two weeks and then charges a total of 11 dollars (almost 10 euros) per month that you can invoice annually. Registration on the platform to check the offers is free.

Home Link

HomeLink is a website with a long history, since it has been in the sector since 1953. Among the most popular places where home exchanges are carried out on this website are Germany, Canada, Austria, Spain, Finland, Italy, United Kingdom , South Africa, Sweden, Netherlands, Iceland, USA, etc.

If you want to see the different offers and homes on this website, HomeLink also offers its users a free trial before registering and paying the fee. In addition, it has a cancellation protection service to offer the traveler alternative accommodation.

HomeLink rates depend on how long you want to remain registered on the platform. For a period of one year the cost is 115 euros per year, while for two years it is 225 euros and the payment for 3 years is 335 euros. There is no limit to the number of exchanges travelers can make.

Traveler Reviews

If what you want is to consult the opinions of travelers who have already tried this experience to decide whether to try it or not, on all the exchange pages you can consult the opinions of travelers and people who have lived this experience. In this way you can get an idea of ​​the operation and experiences of these exchanges.

Advantages of home exchange

The main advantages of exchanging a vacation home include the following:

Savings in the costs of paying accommodation .

. enjoy a fully equipped house where you can sleep, cook and cover all your basic needs while minimizing expenses.

where you can sleep, cook and cover all your basic needs while minimizing expenses. Live a vacation outside the touristic environments or complexes of the cities . By exchanging a house, you will live in a residential area and you will be able to soak up more of the essence of the day-to-day life of that place.

. By exchanging a house, you will live in a residential area and you will be able to soak up more of the essence of the day-to-day life of that place. In short, it is a different way of traveling and getting to know other cities.

Disadvantages

Just as there are many advantages to this practice, there are also some potential drawbacks to be noted:

It is not a practice that everyone likes. In this mode of going on vacation trust towards the other is key . You have to leave your home alone so that other people you don’t know can live there for a few days.

. You have to leave your home alone so that other people you don’t know can live there for a few days. Although you can see the pictures of the house, you don’t know what state you can find it in. Unlike the comforts that a hotel or an apartment can offer you in terms of cleanliness, in these exchanges you do not have it.

If you want to read more news like 3 pages where you can do a home exchange on vacationwe recommend that you enter the category of Internet.