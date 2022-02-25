10 movies that didn’t measure up

The marketing of films is often accompanied by advertising. Studios set up their movies for success with trailers, billboards, and cross-promotions. Sometimes this hype backfires when a movie proves totally unworthy of the media frenzy it has created before its release. The blockbuster game is often a gamble, no matter how much money or emotion a movie may have behind it.

These movies seemed poised to set the movie world on fire, but ended up doing nothing more than blink. Whether it’s underwhelming additions to well-loved franchises or big-budget movies looking to establish new ones, some movies have fallen short of expectations.

10 Terminator: Dark Fate Destroyed Much Of What Fans Loved About The Franchise

After the many disappointing sequels to James Cameron’s legendary sci-fi action film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, it is understandable that fans were tired of the new installments of the franchise. The trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate and a vital ingredient that got fans excited. That ingredient was the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.

As the actress behind one of cinema’s greatest action heroes, Hamilton had been missing since. T2. Rumors of Edward Furlong’s return as his son, John, skyrocketed soon after. Dark fate premiered and spent most of its run erasing what fans knew and loved about the franchise terminator . Dark fate it failed miserably and may have ended the series forever.

9 Alien: Covenant Wasn’t The Reset Button Fans Expected

Like the franchise terminatorthe Serie Alien has had its ups and downs. After what Prometheus garnered a mixed response because it was taking the space saga in a bold new direction, Ridley Scott tried to return the franchise to its roots with Alien:Covenant.

The excitement was through the roof, but the end result was a far cry from the hair-raising horror of Alien or the adrenaline-charged action of its sequel directed by James Cameron. Instead, Covenant moved closer to the messy and unwelcome missteps of the franchise.

8 John Carter Made Disney Lose A Massive Amount Of Money

Disney may have a lot of money to throw at the marketing of a movie, but the movie that will make Disney watch out for this strategy is 2012’s John Carter.. One of the most expensive movies in history became one of the biggest box office hits in history.

John Carter lost Disney about $200 million. A nondescript hero, uninspired sets, and a very unconvincing plot made this mission to Mars one of the most disappointing movies of the year. JohnSump it remains a blot on Disney’s usually good track record.

7 The Matrix Resurrections Were A Minor Revival For A Much Beloved Franchise

In the age of endless sequels and reboots, it seemed only a matter of time before the Wachowskis’ sci-fi franchise received a modern update. In the years since Matrix blew the minds of moviegoers around the world, Keanu Reeves had somehow reached even higher levels of popularity.

For fans, the idea of ​​seeing Reeves in another outing as Neo was certainly appealing. The Resurrections by Matrix It was a box office flop and received a lukewarm response from fans. As admirable as his attempts were, resurrections they did not reach the mark set by the original.

6 1998’s Godzilla Didn’t Live Up To Its Monstrous Expectations

Thanks to $80 million in publicity, including a brilliant teaser trailer featuring the titular monster stomping on a tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, Godzilla it was going to achieve great things when it hit theaters in 1998.

With “master of disaster” Roland Emmerich at the helm, even skeptics expected at least some spectacular action. Instead, Godzilla was not Jurassic Parkbut a poorly written, poorly acted (with the exception of Jean Reno) and generally uninspired monster movie.

5 Rise of Skywalker was another Star Wars mistake

After it seemed like there weren’t two fans of the franchise Star Wars who shared the same views on the last jedi Rian Johnson’s JJ Abrams went all out when it came to fanservice for the latest installment in the sequel trilogy. The trailers revealed a sensational (if ultimately pointless) return of Emperor Palpatine.

all the fans by star Wars that had been disconnected with the last jedi they re-embarked in a phenomenal finale. Rise Of Skywalker it fared worse among fans and ended up being the lowest-grossing film of the trilogy. However, this wasn’t the first time a highly-anticipated Star Wars release had arrived, only to disappoint long-time viewers.

4 The Phantom Menace Remains One Of Cinema’s Biggest Disappointments

In the late 1990s, the public was eager for a new installment of starwars. George Lucas’ legendary original trilogy had only grown in popularity over the years. Fans were excited when word got out that Lucas was going to add to his trio of classic films.

16 years after the premiere of Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace opened in theaters to a very mixed response. As expected, the film sold many tickets, but few fans considered that the wait was worth it.

3 Waterworld Was An Overpriced Disaster

In 1995, water world It became the most expensive movie in history. Although looking back, many moviegoers remember water world like nothing more than the movie where Kevin Costner has gills (if you remember it). water world racked up Razzie nominations and, unsurprisingly, didn’t recoup its incredible cost at the box office.

Despite impressive sets, an intriguing (if unconvincing) concept, and a typically entertaining performance from the great Dennis Hopper, this post-apocalyptic adventure was pretty much dead on release.

2 The Godfather III Didn’t Live Up To The Legacy Of Its Predecessors

The first two installments from the seriesThe Godfather by Francis Ford Copolla they are widely accepted as mafia masterpieces. To see the conclusion of the Corleone family story, fans had to wait 16 years. The Part III not only was it not worth it in the eyes of the public, but it undid some of the gangster grandeur of the first two films of the Godfather .

The Godfather: Part III is by no means a bad movie, but it pales in comparison to the two that follow. Parts I and II are still considered two of the best films of modern cinema, but The Godfather: Part III is often left out and forgotten by moviegoers.

1 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull really dropped the ball

With the first three installments of the series of Indiana Jones accepted as one of the best trilogies in history, expectations were skyrocketing for the return of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones.

the fourth movie, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was a huge disappointment for most fans. The excessive use of CGI and a plot that went where few expected (and not in a positive way) doomed Steven Spielberg’s film. However, the skull crystal it was not so bad as to end the franchise definitively, since indiana jones 5 will premiere in 2023.